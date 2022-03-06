Patrick G. Hall, age 67, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away February 24, 2022. Preceded in death parents, Richard and Esther; siblings, Max Hall, Sharon Zahn, and Michael J. Hall. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Carol “Cair” Adelmund; sister, Barbara Ward (Don) of Grimes, IA; in-laws, Sandra Adelmund (Robert Wood) of Coon Rapids, MN, Rita Vetter (Larry) of Hudson, WI and Wilma Conrads (Abe) of Cedar Falls, IA; many nieces and nephews. Patrick was born at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, IA on March 17, 1954. He attended Cedar Falls High School, graduating in 1972. After trying the building trades, he decided to attend Hawkeye Institute of Technology, majoring in Tool Design. He completed his apprenticeship with honors at Blackhawk Engineering in Waterloo. He met and 3 years later married the love of his life, Cair in 1977 at Blackhawk Park in Cedar Falls. Patrick and Cair moved to Brooklyn Park, MN where they spent the next 39 years. He began working at FMC Northern Ordinance and then joined the staff at Graco and remained there for the next 28 years, retiring in 2016. Patrick was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed traveling all over the US with Cair. Together they enjoyed vacationing in Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe. He had a remarkable eye for art and design. He enjoyed drawing and visiting art museums. Patrick had an ability to make friends with people of all walks of life. His easy going and caring personality drew others to him. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.