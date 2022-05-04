August 31, 1961-May 1, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-Patrick Earl Pierson, 60, of Cambridge, IA went to Heaven May 1, 2022. He was born August 31, 1961 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Edward and Gloria (Mehmen) Pierson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Lutheran Church of Hope, Ankeny (520 NW 36th St.) with burial immediately following at Palestine Cemetery in Huxley, Iowa.

Pat was married February 21, 1987 to Karla Einck in Cedar Falls. He went to work for Martin Brothers Distributing in 1982 where he worked as a Janitorial specialist until he retired in 2020.

He enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending time with family but most of all being involved with his daughters’ sports. He was always in the front row to watch every softball game, trapshooting meet, and water ski tournament. Pat coached most of the sports that his daughters Sydney, Paige and Allie were involved in including Iowa Blitz softball and Ballard Clay Bombers. He loved to hunt with his daughters and nephew, Justin, and was always looking forward to the next kayaking trip with his niece, Bekka. He enjoyed training his dogs, and denied loving his cats.

Pat is survived by his wife, Karla Pierson; daughters, Sydney, Paige and Allie Pierson; brother, Mike Mehmen (Rose); mother-in-law, Bernice Einck; sister-in-law, Joyce Pierson; brothers-in-law, Gary Einck (Becky) and Scott Einck; and nieces and nephews, Jodi Berry, Chelsae Mehmen, Nicole Hodson, Raine Kramer, Justin and Bekka Pierson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Gloria Pierson; infant brother, Parnell Pierson; and brother, Bryant Pierson.

Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com