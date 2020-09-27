Patrick A. Miller

Pat graduated from Wapsie Valley High School with the Class of 1977. During and after graduating from school he worked at the family business Miller Plumbing and Heating until his death. Pat was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a longtime member of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus, and member of the Fairbank Community Club. He loved officiating, coaching and watching sports. He especially enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Pat always welcomed anyone that would stop by the store to say “hi”, talk over the latest headlines regarding sports, or what was new in town. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends who will all miss him so much. One last parting thought from Pat, “FMV”.