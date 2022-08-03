January 24, 1941-August 1, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Patricia Wentworth, 81, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 1, 2022 at home in Shell Rock.

Patricia Wentworth was born on January 24, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Delores Mary (Gill) Stearns in Waterloo. Following her education, she worked at Wynns Drive Inn in Waterloo. On October 1, 1960, she was united in marriage to Robert Leslie Wentworth in Galena, Illinois. Pat was employed at Hinson Manufacturing for many years. The couple later invested in business and rental properties.

She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and gardening. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her two sons, Steve of Shell Rock and Greg (Brenda) of Collinsville, OK; daughter, Christena (Dean) Wickwire of Shell Rock; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Raymond Stearns of Waterloo, Delores (Gorden) Ballhagen of New Hartford, Maria Gray of Waterloo, Rodney (Diane) Stearns of Waterloo and Danny Stearns of Tampa, FL; and nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert on January 7, 2022; father and mother-in-law, Leslie & Darlene Wentworth; sister-in-law/best friend, Gloria Stearns; son, Rick; and sister, Beth Sherwood.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Chaplain Liz Retz officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:00 pm on Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Patricia’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321