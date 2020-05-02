Patricia Thompson
(1953-2020)

WATERLOO — Patricia Kay Thompson, 66, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 29, at ManorCare.

She was born in Waterloo in 1953 to Walter Ray and Evelyn (Reiter) Barnhart. Patty graduated from West High School in 1971 and later attended the University of Northern Iowa.

Survivors: a daughter, Camella (Dan) Austin; three sons, Robert (Shannon) Pagel, Timothy (Jodi) Thompson, Terry (Candace) Thompson; a brother, Darwin (Rhonda) Barnhart; four sisters, Linda Riggert, Pam (Gary) Peverill, Brenda Barnhart, and Debbie (Joe) Heim; 11 grandchildren, Derick Austin, Cody Austin, Kelsie Knudson, Samantha Knudson, Lilly Anne Pagel, Tyler Thompson, Kaylee Thompson, Nikki Gibson, Nathan (Jessica) Gibson, and Terry Thompson’s children; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Daniel, and Emmett; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother-in-law, Greg Riggert.

Services: A service will be held at a later date. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Those that knew Patty loved her beautiful artwork and sense of humor. Later, she took to writing poetry for friends and family. God had gifted her with yet another talent, and that was the talent for making friends. She will be greatly missed by all her family and numerous friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

