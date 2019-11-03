{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Stohr

(1938-2019)

OELWEIN — Patricia Lois Stohr, 81, of Oelwein, died Friday, Nov. 1, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

She was born Oct. 20, 1938, in rural Westgate, daughter of Louis Edward and Doris Marguerite (Ritchie) Kane. Pat was diagnosed with cancer when she was 12 and battled the disease her entire life. She graduated from Oran High School in 1956. Pat worked at Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. in Grinnell from 1960-63. She married Larry Eugene Stohr on Dec. 28, 1963, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette. Pat then worked at Farmers Mutual Insurance in Fayette from 1963-1970. She then farmed with Larry near Stanley for many years. They moved to Oelwein in 1998.

Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society, was a cancer support group leader, Fayette County American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Daffodil volunteer for 15 years, past Grandview Healthcare Center Care Review Committee member, past Oelwein Health Care volunteer and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Survivors: her husband; two brothers, Ritchie (Ann) Kane of Westgate and Dennis Kane of Victorville, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Larry (Barbara) Kane; a sister, Roberta (Clare) Mahoney; and a sister-in-law, Bettina Kane.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with burial in Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, where there will be a parish Scripture service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorials: to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Cancer Society and to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in Rochester, Minn.

Pat and Larry enjoyed participating and attending many area events where they could visit with their many friends. They also enjoyed many good times fishing in Minnesota.

