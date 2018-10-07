Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Patricia Sue “Tricia” Lindeman, 59, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 9, in Chicago from complications due to pancreatic cancer.

She was born May 13, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of George Jens and Regena McKone Lindeman.

She attended West Waterloo High School, Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Tricia was a director in the hospitality-food and beverage industry in Chicago, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Survived by: three siblings, Sarah Lindeman of Cincinnati, Will Lindeman of Waterloo and Michael (Sherry)Lindeman of Cedar Rapids; two nieces, Georgia Lee (Johnny) and Olivia Lindeman; a nephew, Donovan Gardner of Denver, Colo.; and numerous cousins and family from Lawler.

Preceded in death by: her brother, Paul Lindeman; and her parents.

Memorial services: will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Chicago with a celebration immediately following.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 N. Fairbanks Court, Suite 800, Chicago 60611. Please make check payable to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, and include Patricia Lindeman in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at https://foundation.nm.org/ or via phone (312) 926-2033. Your gift will support pancreatic research.

The feisty third of five children, Tricia grew up in Waterloo and will be remembered for her passionate, vivacious personality. She loved food, wine, travel, the arts, the Bears, the Cubs and being in the company of family and friends. Loving, treasured memories will remain in the hearts of her siblings.

