December 30, 2020
Patricia Rae Heady, age 82, of Crystal Lake, IL, formerly of Independence, MO and Cedar Falls, IA, died on December 30, 2020. Survivors include children, Matt (Michelle) Green of Crystal Lake, IL and Mike (Lisa) Green of Ames, IA; four grandchildren, Will, Ben, Nikki, and Linda; and brother, Bruce Heady of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gordon. She spent most of her life helping others as a grade school teacher, Heady-family genealogist, Sunday school director/teacher, tole painting instructor, university secretary, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her presence will be deeply missed. A private celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Should you desire, donations may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
