Patricia R. Martin

Patricia Martin

(1941-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Patricia R. Martin, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Roy and Elizabeth (Rasmussen) Martin.

Before retirement she worked for Martin Brothers in the produce department.

Survived by: a brother, John (Claudia) Martin of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Mary Jane (Kim) Rhoades of Cedar Falls and Glenda (John) Davis of Round Rock, Texas; three nieces; and six nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a nephew.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to Western Home Communities.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

