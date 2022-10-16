March 3, 1962-October 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia “Patty” Arline Stimson, 60, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed on October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home.

Born March 3, 1962, to Benjamin and Joyce Skalsky in Waterloo, Iowa, Patty immediately brought love into the world where she soon met her favorite brother, Dennis (who made her favorite childhood memories).

In 1982, she married Terry Jenson. They were married for over 10 years and raised four children, Robert, Dennis, Christa, and Christian.

In 1998, she married her current husband, James Stimson. They shared the love of motorcycles, riding to Sturgis, Minnesota, and Prairie Du Chien. They blended their families and enjoyed time with their seven children and 13 grandchildren.

Patty was hardworking, owning her own cleaning business. She worked two jobs, ensuring her kids were taken care of. She would save the entire year for Christmas, making it special for her family.

She was a dedicated mom and her family came first, a value she instilled in those around her. The hole left by her kind-hearted nature is impossible to fill.

Patty loved gardening, motorcycling, keeping cichlids and koi, and spending time with family. She was crafty and creative, making masterpieces out of scraps.

Patty was predeceased by her brothers, Dennis and Benjamin Skalksy Jr., and her parents, Benjamin and Joyce Skalsky. She is survived by her husband, James Stimson; sisters, Brenda Skalksy, Amy Akhtar, Kathleen Skalksy; children, Rob Jenson, Dennis Jenson, Christa (Robert) Daleske, Christian (Cheryl) Jenson; step-children, Robert (Julie), Micheal, and Connie Stimson; and her 13 grandchildren and one great grand-child.