WATERLOO-Patricia "Pat" Niedert, 77, of Waterloo, died on Tues., April 6, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo. Pat was born on April 4, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI, daughter of James & Eleanor (Kriewdalt) Elliott. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids. She went on to Kirkwood and Hawkeye to receive her nursing degree. She was in the Navy Reserves as a standby nurse during Desert Storm. Pat married Edward Niedert on Aug. 7, 1992 in Waterloo; he died on Oct. 11, 2011. She was an RN at various nursing homes in the area, including Country View. She retired in 2009 from Hawkeye where she was a CNA instructor. Pat was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed Sudoku, gardening, baking, and cooking. She was a proud Democrat, eagerly willing to talk politics with anyone. She was very involved with her family and treasured them all. Survived by her children, Michael (Tammy) Bergeron of Fredonia, KS, Sara (Trey) Cornwell of Independence, Jenny (Tom) Bergeron of Waterloo, Ed Niedert Jr. of Alburnett, & Crystal (David) Edwards of Elizabethtown, KY; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Linda) Elliott of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Larry Niedert of Waterloo; & cat, Tynee. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie; daughter, Shanel Niedert; sister, Julie Chaney; & brother, Mike Elliott. Memorials to the family. Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Mon., April 12, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:00—3:00 pm on Sun., April 11, 2021 at Locke