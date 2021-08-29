 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper
0 entries

Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper

September 10, 1935-August 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper, 85, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.

Patricia was born in Oskaloosa IA, on September 10, 1935, to Edwin and Agnes Schultz. She attended Marshalltown schools and graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1954. She worked many years as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, before becoming a caseworker for the Department of Human Services. Pat ended her career as an LPN for the Lutheran Home in Cedar Falls. She married Daniel Pieper Sr in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They later divorced.

Pat loved her family, and she loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her greatest joy was spending time with family at an Iowa football or basketball game. From the tradition of taking all the kids and grandkids to the Black and Gold Blowout to taking someone along on special trips for basketball tournaments or football bowl games. She loved it all. Her only regret was her health declined before grandson Brandon got to join her on a trip. Instead they often enjoyed pizza and beer while watching the games on TV. The family will be celebrating her life while sporting black and gold and encourage you to join in.

Survived by three children, Daniel (Susanne) Pieper Jr. of Waterloo, Julie (Matthew) Sowle of Plainfield, and Lisa (Greg) Ellermann of Washburn; eight grandkids, Rick, James, and Eddie Pieper of Waterloo, Jordan (Christian) Sowle of Maple Grove, MN, Alex (Ashleigh) Sowle of Plainfield, Olivia Sowle of Ames,Nicole Walker of Tama, and Brandon (Michelle) Walker of Waterloo; two step-grandkids, Kirsten Ellermann of Ankeny and Mitchell Ellermann of Waterloo and 4 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her sister, Jean Carlson; her brother, Jack Schultz; and her ex-husband, Daniel Pieper Sr.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News