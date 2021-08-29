Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper

Patricia was born in Oskaloosa IA, on September 10, 1935, to Edwin and Agnes Schultz. She attended Marshalltown schools and graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1954. She worked many years as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, before becoming a caseworker for the Department of Human Services. Pat ended her career as an LPN for the Lutheran Home in Cedar Falls. She married Daniel Pieper Sr in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They later divorced.

Pat loved her family, and she loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her greatest joy was spending time with family at an Iowa football or basketball game. From the tradition of taking all the kids and grandkids to the Black and Gold Blowout to taking someone along on special trips for basketball tournaments or football bowl games. She loved it all. Her only regret was her health declined before grandson Brandon got to join her on a trip. Instead they often enjoyed pizza and beer while watching the games on TV. The family will be celebrating her life while sporting black and gold and encourage you to join in.