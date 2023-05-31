Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

October 10, 1933-May 27, 2023

WATERLOO-Patricia “Pat” Faye died May 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born October 10, 1933 in Waterloo, the daughter of Carl and Mildred (Oman) Formaker. She married Albert “Bob” Faye in Waterloo on July 26, 1958. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1994. Pat graduated from East High School and did secretarial work and in later years volunteer work in the Cedar Valley.

Pat’s most honorable titles were mom, grandma, grandmother, and Gigi- she fiercely loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her free time, you could find her line dancing, playing cards, or out to lunch with friends. She constantly gave, but never took. Much against her wishes, we as her family added her photo and this paragraph to her obituary because the world deserves to know how wonderful she truly was. We love you so much and will miss you incomprehensibly!

She is survived by: two daughters, Susan (Bobby) Holmes of Cedar Falls and Sandra Faye of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Jana (Chad) Bitterman and Kaitlyn (Travis) Been; and four great grandchildren, Penn and Remy Bitterman and Avett and Juniper Been. She was preceded in death by: her husband and a son, Robert Faye.

Following cremation, inurnment will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.

