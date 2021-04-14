February 14, 1947-March 29, 2021
OLATHE-Patricia (Pat) D. Olson, 74, of Olathe, Kan., passed away March 29, 2021.
She was born in Canton, Mo. on Feb. 14, 1947 to Louis and Mildred Hamlin. She attended State College High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, graduating in 1965.
Patricia married her husband, Sam, Dec. 9, 1967. They spent the early years of their marriage living in Iowa, welcoming a daughter in Waterloo and later a son in Ida Grove. Later, they settled in Olathe, Kan.
She followed her passion for pets of all kinds and began Angel Paws Petsitting 20 years ago. She continued caring for all animals as long as her health would allow.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her stepbrother Ron Hughes. She is survived by her husband, Sam; daughter Kris; son Kevin; brother Frank (Marge) Hamlin; stepsister Diane (Mike) Schmidt; and many other relatives and friends.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Wayside Waifs in Kansas City or Great Plains SPCA.
