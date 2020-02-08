Patricia “Pat” Cummings Jones

Pat graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972. She worked at her mother’s restaurant, Red’s Diner, at the Jesse Cosby Center, Salvation Army and was a telemarketer with APAC.

Survived by: her mother, of Waterloo; two sons, Patrick “Toby” (Robyn) Cummings of Center Point and Christopher Cummings of Mount Pleasant; a daughter, Janice (DeWaynne) Campbell of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Luis Caballero, Xzavier Cummings, Brittany Barber, Marcus Widmann, Mackenzie Cummings and Dawson Jahlas; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Randall “Randy” Cummings and Timothy “Tim” Cummings, both of Waterloo, James “Jim” Cummings of Nichols, and Kenneth “Kenny” (Sheryl) Cummings and Ronald “Ronnie” Cummings, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Lois Cummings of Northfield, Minn., Mary Cummings Faulkner of Evansdale and Karen Cole of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.