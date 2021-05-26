July 23, 1946-May 21,2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Patricia “Pat” Ann Meinert, 74, of Grundy Center, Iowa passed away Friday, May 21,2021 at Creekside Living facility in Grundy Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Pat was cremated per her request.

Funeral services will be held (by the family) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, IA with visitation from 9am-10am and the service following at 10am. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bethany Presbyterian Church. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Patricia Ann Meinert was born on July 23, 1946 in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Peter Theodore (Ted) and Gladys Emalina (Herzog) Meinert. She graduated from Grundy Center High School and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa and UNI College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, graduating with a teaching degree in Physical Education.

After college, Pat moved to Forest City, IA where she taught Physical Education for the Forest City Community School District from 1969-1984. During that time, she coached volleyball for the Forest City Girls Volleyball Team. In 1986, Pat started working for the Department of Human Services in Winnebago County and worked there for 24 years, retiring in 2009.