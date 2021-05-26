July 23, 1946-May 21,2021
GRUNDY CENTER-Patricia “Pat” Ann Meinert, 74, of Grundy Center, Iowa passed away Friday, May 21,2021 at Creekside Living facility in Grundy Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Pat was cremated per her request.
Funeral services will be held (by the family) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, IA with visitation from 9am-10am and the service following at 10am. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bethany Presbyterian Church. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia Ann Meinert was born on July 23, 1946 in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Peter Theodore (Ted) and Gladys Emalina (Herzog) Meinert. She graduated from Grundy Center High School and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa and UNI College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, graduating with a teaching degree in Physical Education.
After college, Pat moved to Forest City, IA where she taught Physical Education for the Forest City Community School District from 1969-1984. During that time, she coached volleyball for the Forest City Girls Volleyball Team. In 1986, Pat started working for the Department of Human Services in Winnebago County and worked there for 24 years, retiring in 2009.
Pat moved down to the family farm in Grundy after the passing of her brother, Keith, in 2013 and tried her hand at farming on the family farm. During her free time Pat enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, fishing, and gardening. While in Forest City she played volleyball through the Parks and Recs program and she also enjoyed watching friends and prior students play in the Alumni Basketball Tournament every year.
Her main joy was being with her family and loved being at all the family gatherings. Pat loved collecting Snoopy memorabilia and had pretty much anything related to Snoopy. She was a member of the Grundy Center Kiwanis. Pat was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church and was a Deacon at the church for several years.
Pat is survived by her sister, Diane Husak of Gladbrook, IA and two nephews, Lance Husak of Aurora, CO and Tim Husak of Des Moines, IA along with several aunts and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Peter Theodore and Gladys Meinert and her brother: Keith Meinert.
