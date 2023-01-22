September 21, 1934-January 19, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Patricia “Pat” Ann Markey, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born September 21, 1934, in Marshalltown, daughter of Earl and Clara (Reinsch) Day. Pat graduated from Boone High School then married Douglas Eugene Markey on December 26, 1952. She was a devoted mother and homemaker.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Doug; son-in-law, Alan Kozak; and siblings: Kathryn Otto, Donald, Duane and Robert Day. She is survived by her children: Cheryl Kozak of Alaska, Steve Markey of Denver, Brenda (Jeff Fruchtenicht) Markey of Dubuque and John (Jennifer) Markey of Oelwein; grandchildren: Kristopher Kozak, Summer (Todd) Swarts, Mike (Nicole) Markey, Kyle (Stephanie) Markey, Cody (Amanda) Markey, Kellyann (Jonathan) Clark, Adam Yarlott and Joseph Markey; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Maya, Mackenzie, Kali, Kevin, Lelend, Raelynn, Jaxon, Beau, Lucas, Dane and Noah; sisters: Anita Sheehan and Rosalie Bach of Boone, Janet Cooper of Tennessee and Marcia (Michael) Schumacher of Chicago; and a large extended family (cherished family reunions rarely had less than 100 in attendance).

Pat’s Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with an hour of Visitation prior at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Lunch will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private Family inurnment at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Boone. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Pat enjoyed playing bridge and volunteering at Church and her children’s schools. She was an outstanding cook who lovingly prepared elaborate meals for her family and friends. Pat was a consummate caretaker to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended all of their events when possible.