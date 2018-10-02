HAZLETON — Patricia Nadine Froning, 82, of Hazleton, died Sunday, Sept. 30, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Carthage, Mo., daughter of Fred Cecil and Katherine Dorothy (Hughson) Bridges. She married Loyd William Froning on May 8, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. He preceded her in death July 8, 2014.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in Hazleton in 1954 and from Cosmetology School in Waterloo in 1955. She was a hairstylist for 53 years, owning and operating Pat’s Beauty Shop in Hazleton and later working at Cardin’s Beauty Shop in Oelwein, retiring in 2008. Pat was a member of the First Baptist Church where she held numerous offices. She also was a member of the Cosmetology Association of Iowa for 52 years, Hazleton Commercial Club, Hazleton Housing Corp., Hazleton School Museum, Buchanan County Tourism, Mended Hearts of the Cedar Valley, Hazleton Veterans Park and neighborhood coffee groups in Hazleton.
Survived by: her son, James Froning of Little Rock, Ark.; her daughter, Joylyn Steinfadt of Atkins; two grandchildren, Cathrine Steinfadt (Kurt) Martinson of Haysville, Kan., and George Steinfadt of Atkins; her stepgrandson, Brent Parker of West Union; two foster grandchildren, Adriana Schults and Alex Schults, both of Little Rock, Ark.; her sister, Phyllis (LaVerne) Lentz of Aurora; her brother, Darrel (Pat) Bridges of Bondurant; and her nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Charles Robert Bridges, in infancy, and Delbert Bridges.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be given in her name to the First Baptist Church, Mended Hearts of the Cedar Valley or Hazleton School Museum.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Pat enjoyed reading, collecting recipes, flowers and embroidery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.