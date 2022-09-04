The delightful spirit of Patricia Mullen Hulting left its earthly bounds on Monday, August 29, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.