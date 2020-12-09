Patricia Mullaney

Patricia (Pat) Mullaney died on December 7, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona after a long illness with cancer. She was born May 30, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Kenneth Iltis and Mary Riley Iltis. She married John Mullaney at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa on November 29, 1974. Pat received a BA degree in Elementary Education and an MA in Secondary Science Education. She taught in private schools as a Catholic nun for 20 years and in public schools as a lay person for 4 years. After her marriage she helped her husband operate the pro shop at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls until they retired and bought a motor home to travel and work throughout the U.S. They finally settled in Surprise, Arizona and purchased a residential lot at Happy Trails Resort. After getting a real estate license, Pat became the top salesperson for real estate at the resort for many years.