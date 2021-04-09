1935-2021
WATERLOO – Patricia Mae Monroe-Pearson, “Pat, Mom Pat, Grandma Pat” was born June 9, 1935, only child of Zelma Tate and Marvin Monroe. On April 2, 2021, Patricia was called home by her Heavenly Father.
Patricia married Morgan Russell Pearson; they had four children.
Patricia was very ambitious; pursuing a desire to obtain her cosmetology license in 1970, she set up her own salon, working from home. She was a Senior Companion to the shut-in and a member of the Waterloo Women’s Civic Club, where she served as treasurer.
She didn’t like to sit still and enjoyed travelling, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and shopping.
Survived by: two children, Russell Morgan Pearson of Waterloo, IA and Karleeta Yvette Pearson (Michael) Lampkin of Marietta, GA; her dearest childhood friend, Geneva (JO) Baskerville of Waterloo; a friend who was like a brother, Stephen Schultz of Denver, IA; eight grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren; numerous cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her ex-husband, Morgan (Tubby), and two sons, Kirk Lamar and Zachary Lee Pearson.
Funeral Service Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home,1701 E. 4th St., Waterloo, IA.
