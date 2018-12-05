WATERLOO — Patricia Mary Stirm, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 1, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications during open heart surgery.
She was born March 16, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Evelyn (Heinen) Schmit. She married Kenneth Stirm Jr. on July 26, 1983.
Pat graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1960. She was a bartender at Hillcrest, Red Cedar, Jim’s Lounge and Park Road.
Survived by: four children, Vicki (Dan) Rigdon and Brigette (Dustin Tippett) Mangrich of Fairbank and Mark (Kandis) Ciesielski and Doug (Tracy) Ciesielski of Jesup; two stepchildren, Ken (Tricia) Stirm and Karla (Kevin) Klein; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren; two brothers, William (Bert) Schmit of Colorado and Jerry (Cindy) Wagner of Brooklyn; and four sisters, Jean (Mark) Hayden of Colorado, Lynette (Gary) Frost of La Porte City, Tina (Dave) Morales of Cedar Falls and Kim (Brent) Cantrel of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband; two sisters, Carol Lutgen and Donna Monat; a brother, Richard Schmit; and her pets, Annie and Andy.
Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, followed by a memorial service, with inurnment at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Pat was a very energetic individual, she enjoyed working with crafts and working outside in the yard. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother and spending time with her family.
