Patricia M. Rasmusson

(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Patricia Mae Rasmusson, 89, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage of Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Crawfordsville, daughter of Paul and Ola (Orris) Howell. Pat graduated from Columbus Junction High School. She attended Iowa State Teacher’s College where she received a two-year teaching certificate. Pat married Jack Rasmusson on June 25, 1950, at Central Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction. They lived in Texas while Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. After he was discharged, the couple made their home in Cedar Falls.
When Iowa changed requirements for teachers, Pat returned to UNI so she could continue with her passion for teaching. She worked with fourth- and fifth-graders at Valley Park and North Cedar, retiring in 1995.
Pat was a former officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of First Presbyterian Church, belonged to ADK teacher’s sorority and was also a former officer for the Cedar Falls Education Association.
Survivors: her sons, Don (Kathy) Rasmusson and Dave (Lori) Rasmusson, both of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Aimee (Kyle) Abben, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Daniel Rasmusson, and Megan (Mitch) McAlister; her great-grandchildren, Parker, Mackenzie, Gunnar, Gage, Rylan, Connor and Remy; two sisters, Norma Lindner of Lincoln, Neb., and Marilyn Smith of Davenport; a brother, Jim Howell of Columbus Junction; and a brother-in-law, Blair Hochreiter.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jack, in 1989; a brother, John; a sister, Joyce Hochreiter; a sister-in-law, Pat Howell; and a brother-in-law, Jim Smith.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pat was a very happy and supportive mother and grandmother who greatly appreciated daughters-in-law and granddaughters in her life after raising two boys. Her family had a long standing tradition of vacationing at Clear Lake and she continued the tradition by taking her grandchildren for long weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.