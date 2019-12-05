Patricia M. “Patty” Eastman

(1957-2019)
JANESVILLE — Patricia Mary “Patty” Eastman, 62, of Dunkerton, formerly of Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 2, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 29, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde Karl and Doris Ruth (Meyer) Reninger. She married Larry Eastman on May 1, 1976, at Janesville United Methodist Church.
Patty graduated from Janesville High School in 1975. She worked at Northwestern Bell until becoming a full-time student at Wartburg College in Waverly. Following her schooling she accepted her calling into the ministry. She served the parishes of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Dunkerton and Mount Hope until ill health forced her into retirement in July.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Jonathan (Amy) Eastman of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Inger (Brian Robbins) Johnson of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Connor Grade, Chase Grade, Emma Eastman, Mason Eastman, Cami Johnson, Hunter Johnson, and Carlie Robbins; her brothers and sisters, Laura (Steve) Payne of Mount Auburn; Beverly (Mark) Boyer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Virginia (Eugene) Robinson of Janesville, Golden (Merri) Reninger of Weatherford, Texas, Christian (Judy) Reninger of Booneville, Mo., and Carl (Brenda) Reninger of Cedar Falls; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Homer and Nelda Eastman; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Janesville United Methodist Church, Janesville, with burial of cremains at a later date. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour before services on Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Patty was soft-spoken, kind and gentle; sharing her compassion and internal beauty with family and friends, but especially her grandchildren. Those who knew her and were touched by her gentleness. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, crafting with her grandkids, reading, crossword puzzles and word finds.
