(1929-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Patricia M. “Patsy” Minkel, 91, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Lake Andes, S.D., daughter of Thorald “T.C.” and Mae G. Austin Parker, and graduated from Harlington High School in Harlington, Texas. Patsy married James R. Minkel on Oct. 11, 1947, in Weslaco, Texas; he died Sept. 2, 1984.
She was a full-time homemaker.
Survivors: her sons, Michael (Robbin)‚ Phoenix‚ Ariz., and Steven (Betsy) of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Alex (Roxanne) Minkel, Jill (BJ) McGinn, Matt (Brooke) Minkel, Janna (David) Jakopic, Cara (David) Mudd, and Megan (Geoff) Henderson; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Parker of Lakewood, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her husband, James; and a brother, Simion (Ralph) Parker.
Services: Family graveside services will be at a later date with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: to Paralyzed Veterans of America www.pva.org. Cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, bird watching, spending time with her family-especially the grandchildren. She was a member of the Great Books Society. Patsy liked socializing at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Thursday Senior Meals.
