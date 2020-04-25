Patricia M. "Patsy" Minkel
0 entries

Patricia M. "Patsy" Minkel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Minkel

Patricia Minkel

(1929-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Patricia M. “Patsy” Minkel, 91, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Lake Andes, S.D., daughter of Thorald “T.C.” and Mae G. Austin Parker, and graduated from Harlington High School in Harlington, Texas. Patsy married James R. Minkel on Oct. 11, 1947, in Weslaco, Texas; he died Sept. 2, 1984.

She was a full-time homemaker.

Survivors: her sons, Michael (Robbin)‚ Phoenix‚ Ariz., and Steven (Betsy) of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Alex (Roxanne) Minkel, Jill (BJ) McGinn, Matt (Brooke) Minkel, Janna (David) Jakopic, Cara (David) Mudd, and Megan (Geoff) Henderson; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Parker of Lakewood, Colo.

Preceded in death by: her husband, James; and a brother, Simion (Ralph) Parker.

Services: Family graveside services will be at a later date with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: to Paralyzed Veterans of America www.pva.org. Cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

She enjoyed camping, traveling, bird watching, spending time with her family-especially the grandchildren. She was a member of the Great Books Society. Patsy liked socializing at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Thursday Senior Meals.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Minkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News