(1923-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Patricia M. “Pat” Lavin, 96, of La Porte City, died Thursday, June 6, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born April 29, 1923, in Waterloo, daughter of Dave and Bernice Frye Eastman. She married Daniel George Stevens on Feb. 2, 1943, in Waterloo, and he died Sept. 26, 1944. She married John Lavin on Nov. 16, 1947, in Westminster, Colo., and he died June 20, 1976.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1942. Patricia was an antiques dealer in the La Porte City area for more than 60 years, and was owner and operator of an antiques store in downtown La Porte City. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a strong supporter and volunteer for Catholic Charities.
Survivors include: four daughters, Rosemary Jefferson, Mary Ann Lavin and Angela Lavin, all of Waterloo, and Jeanne Bradley of Bellevue, Wash.; 15 grandchildren, Patrice Ferris, Eric Barnes, Leon Barnes, Malaika Barnes Araujo, Freddie Jefferson, Ezell Jefferson, Shavett Jefferson, Nakia Jefferson, Nicholas Lavin, DeShaun Thomas, Alexa Lavin, Amber Graham-Allen, Erica Bradley-Pacheco, Andrew Bradley and Lauren Bradley; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews from the Widmann family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; a son, Arlen Lavin; a daughter, Rebecca Barnes; a grandson, Jeremiah Jefferson; a sister, Drucilla “Betty” Widmann; and two sons-in-law, Randall Jefferson and Jim Bradley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, where there will be a 4:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or to the Patricia Lavin Student Scholarship, in care of International Family Therapy Association, 1800 Third Ave., Suite 512, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
