Patricia M. (Bartlett) Wieben

(1931-2020)
Patricia Mae (Bartlett) Wieben passed away August 4, 2020, after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck, Iowa. The family requests all in attendance to wear face coverings.
Pat was born in Wibaux, MT, the second of five children of Kenneth and Mary (Poland) Bartlett. Pat was raised in Waterloo, IA, moving frequently as her father built new homes which they lived in until the houses sold.
After High School graduation she earned her cosmetology license at Pitze’s School of Beauty. Her life forever changed on New Year’s Eve in 1949 when she met Harold Wieben at the Electric Park Ballroom. They married May 27, 1951 and shared nearly 65 years of happiness together in Reinbeck. Pat was a dedicated loving mother who will be deeply missed by her four children. They are left with fond memories of family gatherings, celebrations, golf outings, card games, and the aroma of whatever was currently cooking or baking in her kitchen. She enjoyed many years of golfing with her husband, and throughout her life she knitted, quilted and cross-stitched beautiful creations which she gifted generously. She made it a priority to maintain close contact with her children and grandchildren after they spread out across the country. She was supportive and always showered them with love.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and a sister, Don and Shirley. She is survived by two sisters, Vivian and Phyllis, her four children Jim (Kay), Chuck, Barb (Harold) and Deb (Dennis). She also leaves behind six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her support and kindness will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck.
Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, (319) 345-2622.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.