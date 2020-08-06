Patricia M. (Bartlett) Wieben

After High School graduation she earned her cosmetology license at Pitze’s School of Beauty. Her life forever changed on New Year’s Eve in 1949 when she met Harold Wieben at the Electric Park Ballroom. They married May 27, 1951 and shared nearly 65 years of happiness together in Reinbeck. Pat was a dedicated loving mother who will be deeply missed by her four children. They are left with fond memories of family gatherings, celebrations, golf outings, card games, and the aroma of whatever was currently cooking or baking in her kitchen. She enjoyed many years of golfing with her husband, and throughout her life she knitted, quilted and cross-stitched beautiful creations which she gifted generously. She made it a priority to maintain close contact with her children and grandchildren after they spread out across the country. She was supportive and always showered them with love.