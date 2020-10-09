(1932-2020)
Cedar Falls—Patricia Lynch (nee Uthe), 88, of the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities, went Home to her Savior the afternoon of October 5, 2020. Patricia was kind to and had a kind word for everyone. She lived a life of strength through kindness.
Born in 1932 on a farm near Boone, IA, Pat determined early on she wasn’t much for outdoor chores. She graduated from Williams High School and then Mt Mercy College and Marycrest College with an Education degree. She taught home economics, often recounting how she was barely older than the young ladies she was instructing, and treasuring the thank you notes she was given from her young students.
She moved to Waterloo and married Earl Lynch in October of 1957. The couple was married for 50 years before Earl’s passing in 2008. Pat was a long-time member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Pat is the mother of five, and grandmother of four, including Tom, of Warrenville, IL, Michelle Oliver (Tim) of Menomonee Falls, WI, Mike (Rachel and granddaughters Libby and Abby) of Oak Park, IL, Pat (Sandy and granddaughters Molly and Sophie) of Southlake, TX and Jim, of Waterloo, IA.
In addition to her husband, Earl, Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Alouise and Ottilia Uthe, her sister Elaine Uthe and her brother Tom Uthe.
Pat was always up for anything with butter on it, hugs and a good game of spoons. She had a big heart, and would provide love and help wherever she could. Thank you to all friends, family and caregivers who provided comfort to Pat, and a reason for her to smile
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m Tuesday, October 13, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Columbus High School.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
