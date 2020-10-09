(1932-2020)

Cedar Falls—Patricia Lynch (nee Uthe), 88, of the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities, went Home to her Savior the afternoon of October 5, 2020. Patricia was kind to and had a kind word for everyone. She lived a life of strength through kindness.

Born in 1932 on a farm near Boone, IA, Pat determined early on she wasn’t much for outdoor chores. She graduated from Williams High School and then Mt Mercy College and Marycrest College with an Education degree. She taught home economics, often recounting how she was barely older than the young ladies she was instructing, and treasuring the thank you notes she was given from her young students.

She moved to Waterloo and married Earl Lynch in October of 1957. The couple was married for 50 years before Earl’s passing in 2008. Pat was a long-time member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Pat is the mother of five, and grandmother of four, including Tom, of Warrenville, IL, Michelle Oliver (Tim) of Menomonee Falls, WI, Mike (Rachel and granddaughters Libby and Abby) of Oak Park, IL, Pat (Sandy and granddaughters Molly and Sophie) of Southlake, TX and Jim, of Waterloo, IA.