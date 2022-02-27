April 2, 1928-February 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia Lou (Madsen) Simmons passed away peacefully Monday, February 21, 2022, in Waukee, Iowa.

Pat was born April 2, 1928, in Ringsted, Iowa, to Armand and Anna (Andersen) Madsen, the youngest of seven children. She married Bernard “Barney” Simmons on June 6, 1948, and was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. She did bookkeeping at her father’s lumberyard as a teen and worked at a dairy in Ames to help pay the bills while Barney got his Civil Engineering degree at Iowa State.

Barney’s first job took them to Montpelier, Ohio, where they started their family but soon settled in Waterloo, Iowa, where they continued to reside.

She was a member of the KS chapter of PEO for over 50 years holding many officer positions. She was very proud of her participation in that organization. She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. At Zion, she was involved in bible studies, book clubs and fellowship with other members. She also volunteered and served as a board member of the Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved to read and do crossword puzzles, watch movies and did not mind a few episodes of NCIS. More importantly she loved her family. Children: Bernie (Juliana) Simmons, Ann Nelson, Susan (Blake) Hanke and grandchildren and great grandchildren: Colin (Enelin) Simmons and son Cooper, Katherine Simmons, Andrew (Sarah) Nelson and daughters Zora and June, Jess Nelson and the late Ben Nelson. She also loved her nieces and nephews on both sides of the family and, as matriarch, brought the family together for reunions and holidays.

Before moving to Waukee, she was a very active resident of Landmark Commons in Waterloo where she had a large group of cherished long-time friends from her life in Waterloo. She was the librarian there for some time and participated in book clubs and bridge games.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law JL Nelson, grandson Ben Nelson, and siblings.

Memorial Services are 11:00 am, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo with visitation for one hour before services. Family graveside services were held in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave, Waterloo 50702; UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation, 1825 Logan Ave, Waterloo 50703; or Iowa State University Foundation, 2505 University Blvd, Ames 50010. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com