Flowers

(1947-2019)

WATERLOO —- Patricia “Patty” Louise Kupka, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 9, at Black Hawk Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born May 18, 1947, in Belle Plaine, daughter of Anton and Irene (Weaver) Kupka. Patty attended the Iowa Braille Sight Saving School in Vinton. She worked at Goodwill in Waterloo for several years. She also worked at Ravenwood Nursing Home in Waterloo for a short time. She attended First Christian Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: a sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Steffeny of Traer; three brothers, John (Joan) Kupka of Brooklyn, Alvin (Linda) Kupka of Muscatine, and Tom Kupka of Provo, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Traer. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family

Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Patty loved shopping, especially for pretty jewelry and clothes.

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia Kupka
