(1933-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Patricia Kline, 85, of La Porte City, died Monday, Feb. 18, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born June 27, 1933, in Birmingham, Ala., daughter of John and Rachel (Durham) Mobley. She married David Kline on Feb. 14, 1959, in Louisville, Ky.; he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2008.
Patricia graduated from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She worked as a homemaker.
Survived by: four children, Diana Kline of Kansas City, Mo., Carolyn (Joe) Martin of Bettendorf, Katherine (Brian) Schmitz of Waterloo and David (Stefanie) Kline of La Porte City; and five grandchildren, Anne and Sam Martin and Rachel, Audrey and Andrew Kline.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister, Dorothy Mobley.
Service of Remembrance: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the La Porte City Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Patricia enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several card clubs in La Porte City. She loved to spend time with her family and hosted many family gatherings over the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.