March 17, 1931-March 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Patricia Kathleen Webber, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 26, at home.

She was born March 17, 1931, in Oelwein, the daughter of Vincent and Clara Olander Kirby. She married Robert Webber on August 21, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1998.

Pat was employed as a bookkeeper at APEX Electric and Northeast Iowa Psychiatric Clinic.

Survivors include: her children, Lynne (Richard) Johnson of Waterloo, Mark (Victoria) Webber of Mount Horeb, WI, Lisa (Paul) Guns of Mission Viejo, CA, and Libby Webber of Waterloo; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joan Kirby of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Lyle Kirby, Robert Kirby, Jerry Kirby, and Danny Kirby; her sister, Mardell Kirby.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Church, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, or Cedar Valley Hospice.

