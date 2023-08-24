MINNETONKA, MN—Patricia K. Jenson, age 75 of Minnetonka, Minnesota (born in Waterloo Iowa), passed away on August 9th 2023. She was a graduate of Columbus Catholic High School, Class of 1966 and had a career path of finance, real estate, and cosmetology.

She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Jenson; sister Christine Sandberg; brother John Sandberg; and parents Art and Eileen Sandberg.

She is survived by her daughter Andrea (Jeremy) Barrett; and son Alex Hottel; granddaughters Sierra and Ivy Barrett.

Patricia loved to experiment and make amazing foods for her family while listening to her favorite music. From Willie to modern day she loved it all! It wouldn’t be uncommon for her to hold out her hand awaiting an overhead spin with a two step motion.

She will be remembered for her contagious smile and humor that would fill the room with laughter. She was a fun, creative, smart, beautiful, loving bright light, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be beyond missed and loved every day until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at 705 Main St., Cedar Falls, Iowa, with visitation 30 minutes prior.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false