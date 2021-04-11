February 27, 1929—April 9, 2021

WATERLOO-Patricia K. Bruns, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 9 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Waterloo, daughter of John and Mary Hellman Doyle. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy.

Patricia worked as a secretary at Chamberlin Corporation and then Covenant Medical Center, retiring in 1995 after 25 years.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Legion of Mary.

Survived by: two daughters, Marie A. (Mike) Lien and Kate (Bruce) Anderson both of Waterloo; two grandsons, Colin (Liz) Lien and Will Cody Anderson; two great grandchildren, M.J. and Bella; two sisters, Mary (Jack) Moeller of Waterloo, and Marge (Gordon) Phillips of Waverly; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a grandson, Nevin Lein; a brother, Joe (Marcella) Doyle; a sister, Colleen (Walt) Earhart.