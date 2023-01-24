January 30, 1957-January 15, 2023

ALLEN-Patricia Joann Drilling, age 65, of Allen, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 30, 1957 in Waterloo, Iowa to Hugo and Marian Drilling. Patricia graduated from West High School in Waterloo, Iowa, Class of 1975 and UNI Class of 1979. She was an avid reader, but most of all, she loved her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Rhonda and David Watson of NRH, Texas and Sandra Brandhorst of Durham, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Janet Drilling of Watauga, Texas; uncles, Alvin Hendershot and wife, Shirley of Grundy Center, Iowa and Donald Hendershot and wife, Vonnie of Waterloo, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Joel Brandhorst, Brad Brandhorst, Amanda Drilling, Andrew Drilling, Katherine Vidal, Lindsay King, David Watson and Monica Ritchie. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo John Drilling and Marian Maxine Drilling and brother-in-law, Terry Brandhorst.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating to the North Texas Foodbank or a charity of your choice in her memory.

Condolence cards can be mailed to Rhonda Watson, 5816 Stone Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180.