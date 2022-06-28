August 17, 1943-June 24, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Patricia Jean Fencl, 78, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 24th at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.

She was born on August 17, 1943, in Waterloo. She was the daughter of Wilber and Wilma Fulks. She graduated from East High School. In 1963 she met David Fencl, and they were married on January 18, 1964. Together they raised four children.

Patricia loved plants and nature. She worked at Flowers by Audrey, Rainbow Greenhouse, Peterson & Tietz, and Design Studio before working in Chipping and Grinding at the Waterloo John Deere Foundry. She was promoted to the Grounds Crew and worked there until starting college. She attended Hawkeye Tech and UNI and graduated with a degree in Horticulture.

Patricia opened her own landscape business and cared for clients including Covenant Cancer Center, and several other dentist offices and private residences throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls. In 1988, she and her husband moved to Independence, Iowa, and opened a greenhouse

Patricia and her husband taught Master Gardening classes through the Iowa State Extension Service for 5 counties. She was a member of the Buchannan County Conservation Board, the Parks Board for Fontana Park, and a Board Member for the Westburg Township.

She was a frequent guest on a local radio station’s “Ask the Expert” horticulture show and wrote quarterly articles for a horticulture magazine. Patricia participated in many floral show competitions, winning many first places and best in show ribbons. She became a National Federation Floral Judge and traveled across the state judging many flower competitions.

She is survived by a son, Tim (Ellen) Fencl of Middleton, Iowa, three daughters, Theresa (Robert) Snyder of Garner, Iowa, Tamera (Christopher Goetsch) Fencl of Urbana, Iowa, and Charlotte (Randy) Katko of Oskaloosa, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Snyder, Tom Snyder, Mike Snyder, Elizabeth Snyder, Grace (Joseph) Usher, Jacob (Cassandra) Timmerman, Amber (Brett) Baity, Samantha (Jon) McVey, Nick Fencl, Sydney (Riley Miller) Katko, Marissa Katko, Andrew Katko; 10 great-grandchildren, Harrison, Jamison, Liam David, Snowy, Fox, Skylar, Liliana, Bryar, Alexander Jacob, Meredith; and sister Pam (Jim) Ohler of LaPorte City, Iowa

She was preceded in death by her husband David Fencl, sisters Peggy Hansen, and Phyllis Manley, and parents Wilber and Wilma.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, June 30th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, June 29th at Hagerty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street in Waterloo. A vigil will take place at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. Public visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

The mass will be live-streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live , or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

