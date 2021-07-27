Patricia Jane (Weber) Burrage

Above all else, Patty was a dedicated mother. The matriarch of the family, she adored her children and loved every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.

Everyone who knew Pat loved her, but no one more than her dear Alan. He was devoted to Patty to the very end. Pat was a quiet and kind woman who always put others first, listened, solved problems, and never passed judgment. While her family did not want to let her go, they realize that Pat can finally breathe easy again. Her peace brings them peace.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Albert and their children, Robin (Jerry) Hubbard of Fort Worth, Texas; Aaron (Diane) Burrage of Traer, Brooke (Josh) Timmer of Urbandale and Brynn (Jeff) Brass of Ackley, Iowa. Bryce Thompson, Alexis Burrage, Christian Hubbard, Lauren Timmer, Alice Timmer and Taylor Brass will miss their Nana dearly. She will also be missed by greatgrandson Chayse Thompson. She is also survived by seven siblings, Kenneth (Pat) Weber, Bill (JoAnn) Weber, Allen (JoAnn) Weber, Judy (Roger) Cordes, Tom (Marge) Weber, Diane Heath and Orville Jr. (Jeanne) Weber. In addition, she is survived by her beloved in-laws, Eileen Shadlow, Darlene (Jerry) Clark, Larry (Linda) Burrage, Michael (Susie Thompson) Burrage, Jerilyn (Gary) Becker and Tami (Bill Smith) and numerous nieces and nephews and more. For goodness sakes’ there were 15 siblings between them