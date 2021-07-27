July 14, 1949-July 23, 2021
The family of Patricia Jane (Weber) Burrage, a loving and devoted wife and mother, is deeply saddened to share that Pat peacefully passed into glory with our Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Friday, July 23, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19.
Patricia was born in Independence on July 14, 1949 to Alice and Orville Weber. She grew up on a farm in rural Jesup and graduated from Don Bosco in 1967. Just one year later, she met Albert Alan (“Alan”) Burrage at a dance at the Electric Park Ballroom. Sparks flew, and three weeks later Alan knew he would spend the rest of his life with Patty. They were married on January 3, 1970 at St. Athanasius in Jesup.
Their first daughter Robin Lisa was born that same year and Aaron Alan followed shortly thereafter. Eight years later, Patty decided she wanted “just one more.” You can imagine Patty’s surprise when her doctor informed her that she was pregnant with twin girls Brooke Catherine and Brynn Elizabeth. Al and Pat made their home in Aplington for 35 years until they moved to the Beaverdale neighborhood in Des Moines in 2016. Patty enjoyed shopping, eating out, Hallmark movies, and traveling. Her favorite adventures were trips to Europe and the Caribbean.
Pat was a woman of faith. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament in Waterloo, then St. Patrick’s Church in Parkersburg, and finally Holy Trinity in Des Moines.
Above all else, Patty was a dedicated mother. The matriarch of the family, she adored her children and loved every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.
Everyone who knew Pat loved her, but no one more than her dear Alan. He was devoted to Patty to the very end. Pat was a quiet and kind woman who always put others first, listened, solved problems, and never passed judgment. While her family did not want to let her go, they realize that Pat can finally breathe easy again. Her peace brings them peace.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Albert and their children, Robin (Jerry) Hubbard of Fort Worth, Texas; Aaron (Diane) Burrage of Traer, Brooke (Josh) Timmer of Urbandale and Brynn (Jeff) Brass of Ackley, Iowa. Bryce Thompson, Alexis Burrage, Christian Hubbard, Lauren Timmer, Alice Timmer and Taylor Brass will miss their Nana dearly. She will also be missed by greatgrandson Chayse Thompson. She is also survived by seven siblings, Kenneth (Pat) Weber, Bill (JoAnn) Weber, Allen (JoAnn) Weber, Judy (Roger) Cordes, Tom (Marge) Weber, Diane Heath and Orville Jr. (Jeanne) Weber. In addition, she is survived by her beloved in-laws, Eileen Shadlow, Darlene (Jerry) Clark, Larry (Linda) Burrage, Michael (Susie Thompson) Burrage, Jerilyn (Gary) Becker and Tami (Bill Smith) and numerous nieces and nephews and more. For goodness sakes’ there were 15 siblings between them
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a stepmother, Irene, and in-laws, Hubert and Geraldine Burrage.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28 from 4-7 p.m. at McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. A private family interment service will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Alan at 4043 40th St., Des Moines, IA 50310.
