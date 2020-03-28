Patricia J. Rotsaert

Patricia Johanne Rotsaert, 87 of King George, passed away March 25th in her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her former husband, Jim, daughters Ann (Greg) and Kathleen. Two sons Michael and Patrick. 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Mary Anne and brother Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a grandson.
Patricia was a classy lady who was devoted to her Catholic faith. She sang in numerous choirs and was a member of the Legion of Mary Auxiliary. She loved meeting people and having gatherings. Family was very important to her.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 30. It will be live-streamed. You can navigate from this web site https://saintselizabethandanthony.com. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Saint Elizabeth 11 Irving Ave. Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
