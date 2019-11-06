(1936-2019)
HUDSON — Patricia J. “Pat” Smith, 82, of Hudson, died Monday, Nov. 4, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Newton, daughter of Garlan and Jeanette (Thomas) Barron. She married James R. Smith on April 8, 1956, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1997.
Pat graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1954 and earned an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College.
Pat was a homemaker and had worked in the classified ad department at the Waterloo Courier and as a cashier at the former Econo Foods Store.
She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson.
Survived by: two sons, Dana Smith of Hudson and Kent (Tonya) Smith of Evansdale; a daughter, Sara (Gary) Jochumsen of Hudson; six grandchildren, Derek (Krysten) Smith, Tara Smith, Tyler (Alyssa) McGlaughlin, Kody Smith, Alison Jochumsen and Trey Jochumsen; three great-grandchildren, Lillianna, Asher and Kingstin; and two sisters, Susan Burke and Nancy (William) Bird, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother-in-law, James Burke.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1 Thelma St., Hudson 50643; Cedar Valley Hospice, 2001 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50702; or NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Pat loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She was an avid reader, played in bowling leagues for several years and was a former member of the Waterloo Junior League.
