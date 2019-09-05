{{featured_button_text}}

(1938-2019)

EVANSDALE -- Patricia J. Neith, 81, of Evansdale, died at home Wednesday, Sept. 4.

She was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Sioux City, daughter of Gulner Wilnora Fee and Dorothy Virginia Huff and her stepfather Mortimer Logan Ralls. She married Bernard Eric Neith on Sept. 28, 1957, in Evansdale. He died Aug. 19, 2017.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956. Patricia worked as a seamstress at Seibert's Laundry for many years, retiring in 1989. She is a former member of St. Nicholas Parish in Evansdale and was active in the St. Nicholas Rosary Society. She was currently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Survivors include: a daughter, Cindy Sue (Michael) Crow of Garden Ridge, Texas; two sons, Mark (Cindy Kay) Neith of Evansdale and Thom (Lynn) Neith of Goodyear, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Carrie (Al) Yu, Jason (Sarah) Neith, Nicole (Greg) Caldwell, Ryan Neith, Mitchell (Olivia) Cross and Emily Cross; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Wayne) Yee of Michigan; two brothers, Samuel (Laurie) Ralls of Arizona and Michael (Robin) Ralls of Greene.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather; her husband; a sister, Virginia Schloemer; and a brother, Joseph Ralls.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, where a vigil service and rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

