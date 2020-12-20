Patricia J. Erusha

October 12, 1927-December 16, 2020
Patricia J. “Pat” Erusha, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Western Home Martin Suites. She was born October 12, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of Henry and Naomi (Mitchell) Olsen. Pat married Donald Erusha on December 23, 1948 in Cedar Rapids. She was a secretary for 25 years, most recently at Woolverton Printing, retiring in 1986. Pat was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls and the Presbyterian Women.
She is survived by her husband, Donald “Coach” Erusha, of Cedar Falls; a grandson, Cory (Megan) Linsey, of St. Charles, MO, and a great granddaughter, River Linsey, of St. Charles.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kay Linsey; a granddaughter, Amber Marie, and a brother, Mitchell Olsen.
Services will be private, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the UNI Foundation Don Erusha Lineman Scholarship Fund, 121 Commons, UNI, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0239. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
