Patricia J. Eastman

Patricia Jean Eastman, 79, passed away April 26, 2020, in Independence, MO, of natural causes. Given the current viral pandemic, neither a viewing nor a service is planned.

Pat was born October 28, 1940 in Hoven, SD, to Eldrid and Marie Mueller. She grew up in Dewar, IA, and married William Eastman in 1960. She and Merrill Oltman were married for a time in the 80s.

Pat loved to travel, living in and visiting many states throughout her life.

She is survived by her siblings: Evelyn, Richard, and David; her children: Michelle, Timothy, and Kevin; her grandchildren: Noah, Niles, William, and Ruby; her great-grandson Cael; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

