June 4, 1942-June 18, 2021
Patricia Helen Dimberio, 79, of Plano, TX passed away on June 18, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1942 to Dr. Furman Harold and Helen Entz in Waterloo, Iowa. Patricia married Daniel Dimberio on September 1, 1973 in Iowa City, IA. In 1965, she received her bachelor’s degree in Science and Nursing from Northwestern in Chicago, IL. Patricia was a Registered Nurse at Presbyterian Plano Seay Center.
She is survived by her son, Peter Dimberio, and wife, Emily; grandsons, Mitchell and Maddox; and brother, Judge Furman Harold Entz and wife, Marcia.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:00 AM; reception to follow at a separate location.
