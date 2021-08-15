Patricia Helen Dimberio, 79, of Plano, TX passed away on June 18, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1942 to Dr. Furman Harold and Helen Entz in Waterloo, Iowa. Patricia married Daniel Dimberio on September 1, 1973 in Iowa City, IA. In 1965, she received her bachelor’s degree in Science and Nursing from Northwestern in Chicago, IL. Patricia was a Registered Nurse at Presbyterian Plano Seay Center.