Patricia Hansen

January 8, 1937-October 3, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Patricia Hansen, age 85, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Unity Point Health Trinity Regional Hospital in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Pat was born on January 8, 1937, in Saint Francisville, Illinois and graduated from Antigo, Wisconsin High School in 1954. She then attended business college. On February 19, 1955, Patricia was united in marriage to Milford “Eric” Hansen in Waterloo, Iowa. Pat worked as a purchaser/buyer for Bearing Services in Waterloo.

Pat was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. Pat’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family, however, she also liked sewing, needlepoint, painting, piano, puzzles, and playing dice with her husband.

Pat’s memory is honored by her husband Eric Hansen of Shell Rock; three children, Deb (Scott) Deyo of Tripoli, Iowa, Scott (Tracie) Hansen of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Melinda (David) Boomer of Shell Rock; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and four brothers.

Pat has been cremated and private family memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be directed to Pat’s family and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Shell Rock, Iowa 50670. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.