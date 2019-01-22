Patricia Hannan

(1942-2019)
OELWEIN — Patricia Ann Hannan, 76, of Oelwein, died Friday, Jan. 18, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
She was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Waterloo to Alvin and Mildred (Chase) Buehner. On July 16, 1960, she married Wayne Hannan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. They later divorced.
She attended Columbus High School in Waterloo. She was employed in housekeeping and retired from Mercy Hospital in Oelwein in 2007.
Survived by: her children, Lorrie (Tim) Irvine of Castalia, Deborah (Ken) Irvine of Postville, Vicki Hannan, Lisa Valasek and Ann (Todd Fisher) Hannan, all of Oelwein; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Raymond) Tellin, Brian (Wendy) Irvine, Christina (Alex) Murray, Michael (Julie) Irvine, Christopher (Lyndsay) Irvine, Chad Hannan, James Davis, Mathew (Shannon) Hannan, Danielle Hannan, Kenzie (Brad) Bahr and Austin Valasek; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Judith Nie; her ex-husband, Wayne Hannan; a son, Jerry Hannan; and a son-in-law, Michael Yam.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Pat enjoyed puzzles, playing Scrabble and cards, watching movies, cooking and baking and time in her garden. She will be remembered for her sassiness, wit and humor. She was a second mother to many family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and continue to love her.
