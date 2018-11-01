Patricia Floyd

Lived in Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, for twenty-five years and Denver, Colorado, for ten years.
Employed as a Pediatrics Medical Assistant for many years. Enjoyed world travel, having visited over 70 countries and all seven continents. Also traveled extensively within the United States and Canada.
Graduated Cedar Falls High School and Parks Business College, Denver, Colorado.
Survived by Mark Floyd, husband, Christopher and Benjamin Floyd, sons, Sarah Garcia, daughter. Weston, Beckett and Cora Garcia and Cooper Floyd, grandchildren.
Celebration of Life for family and friends will be Saturday, Nov. 3, at Janesville United Methodist Church, beginning at 4 p.m. A Life Celebration also was held at the home of Sarah and Mike Garcia on October 6, 2018.
