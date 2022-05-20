Patricia Faye Green Ewoldt was born on December 5, 1933, in a farm home northwest of Toledo, to Lyle and Phyllis (Kenyon) Green. She received her education in the country school, Highland no. 2, south of Montour. Pat was confirmed in the Methodist Church in Montour and graduated from Montour High in 1952. After graduation, she went to Des Moines to work for Banker’s Life Insurance Company and later trained to be a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studio and staff trainer for Fred Astaire Studio, taking training in New York. In 1953, she transferred to Boise Idaho Studio. In 1954, Pat married Royce Ewoldt, who was serving in the Air Force in Idaho. Pat also worked for the Air Force through Civil Service working for the 9th Supply Squadron at Mountain Air Force Base. Royce was discharged in 1957 and they returned to farm southeast of Traer until 1988, when they moved to Dysart. Patricia was very active in the United Methodist Church, holding many offices throughout the years. She was a homemaker and worked part-time in direct sales. Pat loved working with people and helping others. She found it very rewarding to do in-home care for the elderly. Pat died at the age of 88 on May 18, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Barry; a sister, Shirley Hillygus; and a brother, Merle Green. Pat is survived by two sons, Brian (Angela) and Cory (Dawn) Ewoldt; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Jim) Wauters; grandsons, Josh (Tasha), Lance, Brandon, and Jamison Ewodlt; granddaughters, Brieanna Ewoldt and Marissa Meier; great granddaughters, Shae, Kruiz, and Kaeler Ewoldt; and a special niece, Pam Niehaus. Private family services will be held with burial in Buckingham Cemetery.