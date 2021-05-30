September 11, 1933-January 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Patricia F. Frein Westendorf, 87, of Waterloo, died Friday January 8, at Mercy One Cedar Falls.

She was born September 11, 1933, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Frank and Florence Martin Sprung. She married Dean Frein on September 5, 1955, in Moline, IL and he preceded her in death on July 1, 1981. She married Eldo Westendorf in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2003.

Patricia received her Bachelor’s Degree from Clark College and was employed as a teacher at St. Mary’s School for over 30 years.

Survivors include: her children, Dean “Mick” (Romana) Frein of Bakersfield, CA, Sandi (Dennis) Brennan of Waterloo, and Tom (Paula) Frein of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; her step-children, Sue (Dan) Keegan of Gilbert, AZ, Mike Westendorf of Cedar Falls, Cheryl Westendorf of Colorado Springs, CO, Sandy (Ron) Hackbarth of Raymond, Jeff (Marilyn) Westendorf of Mango, FL, Jay (Lil) Westendorf of Ft. Myers, FL, David Westendorf of Brandon, FL, and Dee (Kurt) Kruse of Brandon, FL.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Sr. Elizabeth Sprung B.V.M., Mary Clare Gustafson; two brothers, James Sprung and Richard Sprung; her great-granddaughter, Skyler Frein.