Patricia D. "Pat" Keeran

WAVERLY -- Patricia "Pat" Dorothy Keeran, 75, of Waverly, formerly of Plainfield, died Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born April 2, 1944, in Waverly, daughter of Dorothy Marian (Walsh) and Glen Thomas Phelps. On Dec. 29, 1962, she married Larry Robert Keeran at the Plainfield United Methodist Church.
Pat graduated from Plainfield High School in 1962. In addition to raising her family with Larry, Pat worked as a data processor at First National Bank and Security State Bank, both in Waverly.
Pat and Larry regularly attended the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Mike (Samantha) Keeran of West Fargo, N.D.; a daughter, Angela (Shawn) Roach of San Diego; four grandsons, Michael (Kaitlin), Mitchell, Cash and Kaison Keeran; two granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan) Davis and Julia Morsching; a great-granddaughter, Kelly Davis; two sisters, Judy Zander of Charles City and Nancy (Dennis) White of Rolla, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Glen Phelps Jr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pat enjoyed photography, flower gardening, and monthly lunch outings with a group of her classmates. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she especially liked attending their sporting and school events.
